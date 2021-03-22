 

MetaBank Serves as Agent for Distributing Prepaid Debit Cards as part of Economic Impact Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:30  |  42   |   |   

Follows Successful Distribution of First and Second Round of EIP Prepaid Debit Cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) today announced that MetaBank, N.A. (“MetaBank” or the “Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has again been asked to disburse Economic Impact Payments (“EIP”) through the distribution of prepaid debit cards under a program authorized by the U.S. Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARP Act”).

Reinforced by the Company’s mission of enabling financial inclusion, the Bank will disburse approximately $11 billion of EIP on Bank-issued prepaid cards in the third round, with initial payments beginning after March 22, 2021. This distribution builds upon the stimulus provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) from March 2020 and in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (“CAA”) from December 2020. Under the CARES Act, the Bank disbursed $6.4 billion through the distribution of 3.6 million Bank-issued prepaid cards for the first round of EIP and, through the CAA, disbursed $7.1 billion of the second round of EIP through the distribution of 8.1 million Bank-issued prepaid cards.

Participation in the EIP program is expected to have a slightly positive impact on the Company’s earnings. As with the first and second round of EIP, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, worked with MetaBank as the existing Financial Agent for the U.S. Debit Card and Digital Pay Program to provide an additional mechanism to deliver economic impact payments into the hands of qualifying individuals across the nation. As with the second round of EIP, the Bank is coordinating with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the “OCC”) and the Federal Reserve and has been granted temporary exemption from its requirement to maintain minimum regulatory capital leverage ratios by the OCC due to distributing prepaid debit cards as part of the EIP program as listed above. The Bank expects to remain in good standing with regulatory agencies, will not be deemed as undercapitalized, and will not be under any regulatory restrictions due to participation in the card distribution program.

Seite 1 von 2


Meta Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetaBank Serves as Agent for Distributing Prepaid Debit Cards as part of Economic Impact Program Follows Successful Distribution of First and Second Round of EIP Prepaid Debit CardsSIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) today announced that MetaBank, N.A. (“MetaBank” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
MetaBank Names Kia Tang as Chief People and Inclusion Officer
25.02.21
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend
24.02.21
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Ronald D. McCray and Lizabeth Zlatkus to Board of Directors