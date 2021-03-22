 

IGEA announces three new board members

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 22 March 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced important changes in its board of directors. As announced today by separate press release, new persons were bindingly nominated for election as non-executive directors in the board of IGEA at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of 28 April 2021.

Coming from various economic environments, the new board members will bring years of experience and leadership to help the combined businesses of IGEA and Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD to establish market position for health prevention, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical solutions based on CBD and other high quality vegetable matrices extracts, leverage commercial capabilities and partnerships, and capitalize on the financial leverage and operational synergies to improve return on capital and achieve profitability.

The new persons nominated for election in the general meeting include:

- Giovanna Puppo, Equity Partner at Grimaldi Studio Legale, Milan;

- Massimiliano Colella, group CEO at EVERCARE, Dubai;

- Raffaele Bruto Bertoni, Head of Debt Capital Market and Senior Portfolio Manager at GIC Gulf Investment Corporation, Kuwait City.

The CVs of Giovanna Puppo, Massimiliano Colella and Raffaele Bruto Bertoni are available on https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/.

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

