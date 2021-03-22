DXC Technology Announces Consideration for Cash Tender Offers

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today the consideration for each series of notes (the “Notes”) subject to the previously announced cash tender offers by the Company. The consideration was calculated by the dealer manager at 2:00 p.m. EDT today.

The consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the tender offers is set forth in the table below, determined in the manner described in the Offer Documents (as defined below) by reference to the applicable fixed spread specified for that series in the table below over the yield based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table below for that series. Holders whose Notes are purchased will also receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be March 23, 2021.