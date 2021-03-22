Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or About March 25, 2021

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: THMAU) (the “Company”) announced that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units, which closed on February 4, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about March 25, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “THMAU”, and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “THMA” and “THMAW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 1, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone number 800-831-9146, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone number 1-800-221-1037 or usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

About Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on high-growth software and technology-enabled companies that are disrupting large and established industries and markets, and is led by Elon S. Boms, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Steven “Woody” Benson, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Director. The members of the Company’s management team are associated with the Pritzker Vlock Family Office, a multi-billion-dollar family office that invests in companies and their management teams with industry changing ideas, as well as LaunchCapital, a premier venture capital firm with offices in Boston, New Haven and New York.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, https://www.sec.gov/. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

