 

Jefferson Security Bank Hires Mike Chapman as Vice President of Operations and Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 22:10  |  47   |   |   

Jefferson Security Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Chapman has joined the Bank in February 2021 as the Vice President of Operations and Innovation. In this role, Chapman will be responsible for driving innovation to achieve and sustain operational excellence related to digital banking, the customer experience and internal processes. In addition to these responsibilities, as a key influencer and member of the management team, Chapman will work to encourage and implement change into the culture by executing plans consistent with strategic initiatives and priorities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005805/en/

Mike Chapman, Vice President of Operations and Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Chapman, Vice President of Operations and Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining JSB, Chapman served as Director of Information Systems and Technology at Royal Vendors, Inc., who at their peak had 1,600 employees, four manufacturing facilities and four international offices. Chapman brings over 24 years of experience and expertise in a diverse range of technologies and operations and proven leadership, management and team-building skills. He has designed, built and managed technology infrastructures and led the development and implementation of affiliated workflows, processes and procedures.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike Chapman to our team. His extensive experience has proven to be an asset to our Bank and his ability to think across many areas brings a significant perspective,” said President and CEO, Cindy Kitner. “Mike has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to our community in a variety of ways and we are excited to have him on board to help drive JSB’s mission.”

In addition to his professional career, Chapman’s family has resided in Jefferson County for multiple generations and he is heavily invested and involved in the local community. He has been an active participant in volunteer organizations, served as a Sergeant and Executive Board member of the Deputy Sheriff Reserve, Vice President of the Jefferson County Development Authority, President of the Jefferson County Planning Commission, Director and Public Affairs Officer of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, and more. Chapman is also a Leadership Jefferson graduate and was a 2020 Candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff.

“I have always been dedicated to this community. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to join the JSB team and further that commitment,” Chapman said. “As a local community bank, we are devoted to helping our customers and enriching our community. I look forward to contributing towards those goals.”

Chapman resides in Rippon, WV with his wife Karen. In his spare time, Mike enjoys volunteering, travelling, operating a small business, and anything outdoors such as hiking, camping, boating and off-roading.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank evolving with the needs of the customers and the communities it serves. Serving individuals, businesses and community organizations, Jefferson Security Bank strives to support entrepreneurial efforts within its target markets. Delivering long-term value to its shareholders is at the core of the organization’s culture. Jefferson Security Bank is a West Virginia state-chartered bank that was formed and opened for business on May 19, 1869, making it the oldest bank in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The bank provides general banking services in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. Visit www.JSB.bank for more information.

Jefferson Security Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jefferson Security Bank Hires Mike Chapman as Vice President of Operations and Innovation Jefferson Security Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Chapman has joined the Bank in February 2021 as the Vice President of Operations and Innovation. In this role, Chapman will be responsible for driving innovation to achieve and sustain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer