 

Netcapital Inc. Reports Nine Month Revenue Growth of 137% to $3.8 Million

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, announced fiscal nine month revenues of $3,770,813, an increase of 137% over the previous year. The company reported a gross profit margin of 81%, net income of $103,535 and earnings per share of $0.11. The value of the company’s investment portfolio (investments at cost) increased 81% year-over-year to $3,726,514, while book value per share was reported at $6.03.

Netcapital Inc.’s Purchase of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. Receives FINRA Approval

Netcapital Inc.’s previously announced purchase of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. received FINRA approval, finalizing the transaction.

Netcapital.com Achieved Strong Growth, Entered ATS Partnership With Rialto Markets

During the nine months ended January 31, 2021, Netcapital achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth across several key metrics including increases of:

  • 360% in Unique New Users
  • 431% in Dollars Invested
  • 343% in Traffic

The company continues to see strong momentum in 2021 and expects to benefit from SEC regulatory enhancements and growing awareness of the benefits of digital private capital markets.

Netcapital also announced a partnership with Rialto Markets, an innovative registered broker-dealer operating an alternative trading system (ATS). Rialto applies the intelligence of blockchain technology and blockchain-based smart contracts in the form of digital securities to transform the private capital marketplace. In a mutually beneficial agreement, Netcapital.com will leverage Rialto’s ATS to provide issuers and investors with the potential for expanded distribution and liquidity.

SEC Regulatory Enhancements, Effective in March, Enable Companies to Raise More Capital, Draws Previous Success Stories Back to the Netcapital Funding Portal

The exempt offering regulatory enhancements proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020 went into effect this March. The amendments will increase the offering limits for Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation A and Rule 504 offerings:

  • Regulation Crowdfunding: Raised to $5 million from $1.07 million, every twelve months
  • Regulation D, Rule 504: Raised to $10M from $5M
  • Regulation A Tier 2: Raised to $75M from $50M

The enhancements also harmonize and simplify disclosure, eligibility and communication rules across the exempt framework.

We expect these regulatory changes to have a significant, positive impact on demand as they increase the attractiveness of digital fundraising options and pave the way for larger companies to utilize the exempt framework. This could also potentially drive higher demand for Netcapital Advisors’ services.

