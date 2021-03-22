Banc of California, Inc. to Acquire Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Creating a $9.5 Billion Business Banking Franchise in Southern California

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (the “Company”, “Banc of California”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the holding company of Banc of California, N.A., and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) (“Pacific Mercantile”), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Pacific Mercantile will merge into Banc of California in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $235 million, or $9.77 per share, based on the closing price for Banc of California’s common stock of $19.54 as of March 22, 2021. Banc of California expects the transaction to be 12.9% accretive to EPS in 2022 with a 2.3 year earnback period to tangible book value per share based on a conservative and achievable cost savings estimate of approximately 35%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a commercial bank headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in gross loans, and $1.4 billion in total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Pacific Mercantile had $229.7 million in Paycheck Protection loans outstanding at December 31, 2020. Pacific Mercantile operates seven banking offices, including three full service branches, located throughout Southern California. The transaction will increase Banc of California’s total assets to approximately $9.5 billion on a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2020.

Jared Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California, commented, “We are excited to welcome Pacific Mercantile’s clients and colleagues into our banking family. Pacific Mercantile’s talented team has built an attractive roster of operating company clients, and we look forward to serving them with high-touch relationship banking.”

“Pacific Mercantile is a strong strategic fit for Banc of California,” continued Mr. Wolff. “Their size, business focus, and deposit profile perfectly align with our existing operations, and will accelerate our growth and operating scale in key markets. Our similar market footprint, corporate cultures, and commitment to helping our clients succeed should lead to a smooth and successful transaction and integration. We believe the compelling economics of the transaction will deliver value for both Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile shareholders.”