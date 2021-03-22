 

Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 2020 Results and Related Conference Call & Webcast

MAROUSSI, GREECE – March 22, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, today announced the following:

Date of Earnings Release. We will issue our unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. We will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Pyxis Tankers."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, March 31, 2021, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). The access code required for the replay is: 5478965#.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available through our website (http://www.pyxistankers.com) under our Events & Presentations page.

Webcast participants of the live conference call should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast and can also access it through the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079753/DF31F82BDCD39782A3B382D53BD0ED95

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website within approximately two hours of the completion of the call.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com.

Wertpapier


