ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the upcoming change in Chairmanship as well as the addition of two new directors to the Company’s Board of Directors. Chairman Jeremy Jones will retire effective June 18, 2021 at the completion of his term, and Arshad Matin, an independent member of ASGN’s Board of Directors since June 2014, will become Chairman at such time.

“On behalf of our entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jerry for his outstanding service to ASGN as both an advisor and director over the past 26 years. We hope that Jerry enjoys his well-earned retirement,” said ASGN President and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Hanson. “Since Jerry’s appointment as Chairman of the Board in 2003, ASGN’s market cap has grown from approximately $130 million to roughly $5 billion through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth. Although Jerry’s shoes will be difficult to fill, I am more than confident that Arshad is fully capable and ready to step into this very important role.”

Incoming Chairman Arshad Matin has led a very successful career across the software, security and IT industries, holding executive leadership roles at both public and private companies. He currently serves as President and CEO of Avetta, LLC, a private company that provides supply chain risk management. Prior to his current position, Mr. Matin was a Director, President and CEO of Paradigm Ltd., a leading developer of software solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Mr. Matin was also Executive Vice President of IHS, Inc. (now IHS Markit), a publicly-traded information and analytics company. Mr. Matin joined IHS post its acquisition of Seismic MicroTechnology, Inc., where he served as CEO. Mr. Matin was also general manager of the enterprise security business of Symantec Corporation, a role he assumed upon Symantec’s acquisition of BindView Corporation where he was COO and President. Before BindView, Mr. Matin was a partner at McKinsey & Company, servicing clients in both the technology and energy industries.