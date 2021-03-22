 

Leading Edge Materials Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Vancouver, March 22, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held at Suite 1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V7 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:00 am (Vancouver Time), for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the Chief Executive Officer’s Report to the Shareholders of the Company;
  2. to receive and consider the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended October 31, 2020, together with the report of the auditors thereon;
  3. to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting;
  4. to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  5. to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; and
  6. to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution, ratifying, adopting and re-approving the stock option plan of the Company and authorizing the Company’s board of directors to make any amendments thereto that may be required for the purpose of obtaining the approval of applicable securities regulatory authorities or stock exchanges, providing for the required annual approval of the Company’s incentive stock option plan.

The record date for the Meeting is Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://leadingedgematerials.com/.

In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate the potential risks to the health and safety associated with COVID-19, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy rather than attend the meeting in person.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares
The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities (“Euroclear Registered Securities“) through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq First North. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB (“Computershare Sweden“). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

