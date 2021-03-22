Cryptologic Corp. Files Circular for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (CSE:CRY) (the “ Company ” or “ Cryptologic ”) is pleased to announce that it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular (the “ Circular ”) and related materials in connection with the annual and special meeting (the “ Meeting ”) of shareholders to be held on April 14, 2021.

At the Meeting, the Company will seek shareholder approval of, among other things, an ordinary resolution (the “Fundamental Change Resolution”) that the Company be authorized to proceed with the previously announced proposed acquisition of Copenhagen Minerals Inc. (“Copenhagen”), which owns 100% of a mineral exploration license known as the Storø Gold Project, located in Greenland (the “Proposed Acquisition”). Completion of the Proposed Acquisition would constitute a “fundamental change” of the Company and in accordance with Policy 8 of the Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”), the Proposed Acquisition is therefore subject to the approval of the CSE and the Shareholders.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) concluded that the Proposed Acquisition is in the best interests of the Company and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Fundamental Change Resolution at the Meeting.

Name Change

At the Meeting, the Company will also seek shareholder approval to pass a special resolution to change the name of the Company from “Cryptologic Corp.” to “Greenhawk Resources Inc.” or such other name as may be selected by the Board, (the “Name Change Resolution”) and amend the articles of the Company in connection therewith.

The Board concluded that the name change is in the best interests of the Company and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Fundamental Change Resolution at the Meeting.

Other Matters

Other annual general meeting matters will also be considered at the Meeting, including the presentation of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the election of directors for the ensuring year, and the re-appointment of the Company’s auditors.

Meeting Materials

The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on April 14, 2021, at the Company’s offices in Toronto, Ontario. In order to adhere to all government and public health authority recommendations, the Company notes that the Meeting will be limited to only the legal requirements for shareholder meetings and guests will not be permitted entrance unless legally required. Rather than attending in person, the Company encourages Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance and to access the Meeting via telephone conference call, details of which are set out in the Circular.