 

InfuSystem to Present at Sidoti’s Spring 2021 Virtual Conference March 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

Investor Presentation to be held 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Rochester Hills, Michigan, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Sidoti’s Spring 2021 Virtual Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021, on a virtual platform.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of InfuSystem’s website at www.infusystem.com. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management is scheduled to meet with investors March 24-25, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the two days.  Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or infu@lythampartners.com.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair.  Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or made in the virtual conference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law and other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

# # # 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum
         Lytham Partners, LLC
         602-889-9700

InfuSystems Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InfuSystem to Present at Sidoti’s Spring 2021 Virtual Conference March 25, 2021 Investor Presentation to be held 9:15 a.m. Eastern TimeRochester Hills, Michigan, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
InfuSystem Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
08.03.21
InfuSystem to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
02.03.21
InfuSystem Announces Appointment of Carrie Lachance as President