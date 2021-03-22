NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of this offering is not conditioned on the closing of the Cardtronics Acquisition which, if completed, will occur subsequent to the closing of this offering.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an offering of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, in connection with the Company’s previously announced acquisition (the “Cardtronics Acquisition”) of Cardtronics plc, a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales (“Cardtronics”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $1.1 billion from the previously announced $1 billion. The Notes will be general unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be initially guaranteed by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NCR International, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and its trade receivables securitization facility and/or cash on hand, to finance the consideration payable in connection with the Cardtronics Acquisition, to repay certain indebtedness of Cardtronics and to pay related fees and expenses. The proceeds of the offering will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the escrow release conditions.

If such escrow release conditions are not satisfied on or prior to the earlier of November 1, 2021 and the date on which the Company notifies the escrow agent and the trustee in writing that the Company has determined that the escrow release conditions will not be satisfied, then $550 million of the principal amount of the Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption. If the Cardtronics Acquisition is not consummated, the remaining net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes (after the payment of the special mandatory redemption price) will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee were offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.