 

Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 22:45  |  79   |   |   

Vancouver, March 22, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) provides a letter from the Chief Executive Officer.

CEO’S LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS


Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,

When I was offered the opportunity to become the Chief Executive Officer of Leading Edge Materials in May last year the world had just been upended by the COVID pandemic and clean energy raw material stocks were suffering from a multi-year decline in sentiment. Today, less than 12 months later, vaccination programs are being rolled out across the globe and companies focused on raw materials that drive the transition to climate neutrality are attracting significant interest again.

After an initial short-lived fall in demand and supply chain distortions momentum shifted dramatically during the second half of 2020. Governments around the world increased efforts to stimulate their economies due to the pandemic with the EU continuing supporting its Green Deal which is looking to mobilize €1trn of investments over the next decade. In the US, the new presidency under Joe Biden signed a number of climate related executive orders and more recently passed a $1.9trn stimulus package skewed towards green investments. This combined with increasing demand for electric vehicles and limited supply of key battery materials, including cobalt and lithium, which have then experienced strong moves upward since the beginning of this year. Similarly, prices for key magnet rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium have risen sharply year on year due to strong demand and limited supply.

The pandemic also proved to be an alarm bell for over-reliance on single third countries for critical supplies. In September the European Commission launched an action plan on critical raw materials and formed the European Raw Materials Alliance to establish more resilient and sustainable value chains for critical raw materials that underpin the transition to climate neutrality. A number of media reports in 2021 have again underlined the risk of China limiting or cutting off supply for rare earth elements. At the same time, China proposed new regulations further cementing its control over the domestic rare earth industry.

Seite 1 von 4
Leading Edge Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders Vancouver, March 22, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) provides a letter from the Chief Executive Officer. CEO’S LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS Dear …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Leading Edge Materials Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021
17.03.21
Leading Edge Materials to Commence Testing of ALD Coatings for Li-Ion Battery Anode Materials
15.03.21
Leading Edge Materials Welcomes Governmental Review of Permitting Processes and Regulations
01.03.21
Leading Edge Materials appoints Sanjay Swarup as new CFO