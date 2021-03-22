Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders



Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,

When I was offered the opportunity to become the Chief Executive Officer of Leading Edge Materials in May last year the world had just been upended by the COVID pandemic and clean energy raw material stocks were suffering from a multi-year decline in sentiment. Today, less than 12 months later, vaccination programs are being rolled out across the globe and companies focused on raw materials that drive the transition to climate neutrality are attracting significant interest again.

After an initial short-lived fall in demand and supply chain distortions momentum shifted dramatically during the second half of 2020. Governments around the world increased efforts to stimulate their economies due to the pandemic with the EU continuing supporting its Green Deal which is looking to mobilize €1trn of investments over the next decade. In the US, the new presidency under Joe Biden signed a number of climate related executive orders and more recently passed a $1.9trn stimulus package skewed towards green investments. This combined with increasing demand for electric vehicles and limited supply of key battery materials, including cobalt and lithium, which have then experienced strong moves upward since the beginning of this year. Similarly, prices for key magnet rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium have risen sharply year on year due to strong demand and limited supply.

The pandemic also proved to be an alarm bell for over-reliance on single third countries for critical supplies. In September the European Commission launched an action plan on critical raw materials and formed the European Raw Materials Alliance to establish more resilient and sustainable value chains for critical raw materials that underpin the transition to climate neutrality. A number of media reports in 2021 have again underlined the risk of China limiting or cutting off supply for rare earth elements. At the same time, China proposed new regulations further cementing its control over the domestic rare earth industry.