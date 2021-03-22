 

Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 23:05  |  58   |   |   

Enabling shoppable livestreams to accelerate delivery on digital transformation goals.

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the extension of its Live Video Shopping platform with a globally-known, multinational Japanese cosmetics group.

The new agreement follows a successful pilot activation which included five brands between July 2020 and February 2021. The new agreement allows all of the group's brands in all markets to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams as part of a digitally-driven growth strategy.

"We created Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology to help brands and retailers offer engaging, exciting and impactful shopping experiences in a way that is more robust and enterprise-ready than were the social shopping livestreams that first gained popularity in Asia," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "We are honored to be the partner of choice for one of the most esteemed beauty companies in the world, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

The agreement initially runs for 12 months, starting March 2021, and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on a combination of a number of different parameters such as usage, number of brands, countries and regions. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the size of the contract value.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on March 22, 2021.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-signs-contract-with-japanese-multinational-company,c3307790

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3307790/1390979.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company Enabling shoppable livestreams to accelerate delivery on digital transformation goals. STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bambuser today announced the extension of its Live Video Shopping platform with a globally-known, multinational …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV
Airly raises $3.3m from marquee tech investors to address the air quality health crisis
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area