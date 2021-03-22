 

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 23:01  |  60   |   |   

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) provides the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings release and conference call.

MPVD Logo

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday March 25th, 2021 at 11:00am EST. Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q4 and Full Year 2020 financial results.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q4 and Year End Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 97229503
Date of call: 03/25/2021
Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444279&tp_key=433d45f977

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:             (+1) 888 390 0546
Participant International Dial-In Number:       (+1) 416 764 8688

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail, P.Eng., MBA, and Tom E. McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo., both employees of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call TSX and OTCQX: MPVD TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) provides the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings release and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV
Airly raises $3.3m from marquee tech investors to address the air quality health crisis
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area