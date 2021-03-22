Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) provides the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday March 25th, 2021 at 11:00am EST. Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q4 and Full Year 2020 financial results.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q4 and Year End Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 97229503

Date of call: 03/25/2021

Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time

Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444279&tp_key=433d45f977

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (+1) 888 390 0546

Participant International Dial-In Number: (+1) 416 764 8688

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail, P.Eng., MBA, and Tom E. McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo., both employees of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.