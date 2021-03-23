 

Nexa Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended 2020, Publication of Mining Report and Updated Technical Reports

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov/edgar) and on SEDAR in Canada (www.sedar.com). The Company notes that it has voluntarily adopted the SEC’s new disclosure requirements for mining reserves and resources under a new subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”), which are required to be adopted by registrants in annual reports for the fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021.

Nexa also announces that it has filed its full updated report on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates as of December 31, 2020 (“Mining report” or “MRMR report”), prepared in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The information in this MRMR report may not be comparable to the information that is presented in our annual report on Form 20-F prepared in accordance with S-K 1300.

Nexa has also published updated technical reports for the Cerro Lindo, Vazante and El Porvenir mines, and for the Aripuanã development project, all prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

The annual report on Form 20-F is also available on Nexa’s Investor Relations website accessible at: ir.nexaresources.com. The Company’s shareholders may receive a hard copy of Nexa’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

For further information, please contact Nexa Investor Relations Department ir@nexaresources.com.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2020 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.

