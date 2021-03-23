Verrica Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring
medical interventions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,033,899 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.75 per share. In addition, Verrica has
granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 305,084 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the
offering to Verrica are expected to be approximately $30.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’
option. The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on March 25, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.
