Verrica Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,033,899 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.75 per share. In addition, Verrica has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 305,084 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the offering to Verrica are expected to be approximately $30.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.