 

DGAP-News Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 07:00  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate
Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand

23.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand

  • Group-wide property management know-how bundled and depth of service improved
  • Brand universe to be streamlined as announced
  • Three supporting pillars: Residential, Commercial, Project Management
  • More than 1,200 properties, just under 29,000 residential and commercial units, approx. 3.2 million m² of rental space, active in 14 locations

Frankfurt, 23 March 2021. The real estate investment management company Corestate is merging and supplementing its service portfolio in property management and establishing a new fully integrated platform for active property management under the umbrella of its CAPERA Immobilien Service GmbH (Capera) subsidiary. The Corestate subsidiary ATOS Property Management GmbH (Atos), with its range of services focused on commercial properties, will be fully merged into the Capera brand, whose focus to date has been on residential properties. Technical property management and technical asset management will be more closely interlinked in the new project management segment in the future.

Corestate now offers its clients enhanced and expanded property management services. The optimised set-up in this area represents a key element of the new corporate strategy with a clear focus on investors and clients. The renowned Bell Report has repeatedly attested to Capera's market leadership in the residential sector in recent years. The company is now expanding its services at this level to the other asset classes.

"Through the merger of Capera and Atos, we are bringing together the best of both worlds and thereby underscoring the immense importance of property management as a key segment of our holistic product and service offering across the entire life cycle of a property. As announced, we are now streamlining our brand universe and the related internal structures in the right place. This will enable us to act faster and in a more targeted and comprehensive manner for our clients. The new Project Management division will assume an important function here," said René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate.

Seite 1 von 4
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand 23.03.2021 / 07:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate baut unter der etablierten Marke Capera eine neue vollintegrierte Property Management Plattform für Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien in Deutschland (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate baut unter der etablierten Marke Capera eine neue vollintegrierte Property Management Plattform für Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien in Deutschland
18.03.21
DGAP-News: Corestate entwickelt System zum Handling komplexer Klimarisiken beim Immobilien-Investment (deutsch)
18.03.21
DGAP-News: Corestate entwickelt System zum Handling komplexer Klimarisiken beim Immobilien-Investment
18.03.21
DGAP-News: Corestate develops system for handling complex climate risks in real estate investments
08.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt deutlich zu - nur 70 Punkte fehlen bis zum Rekordhoch
08.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax lässt 14 000 Punkte klar hinter sich - Rekord im Visier
08.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Corestate Capital auf 'Hold' - Ziel 14 Euro
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lässt 14 000-Punkte-Marke hinter sich
05.03.21
JEFFERIES stuft Corestate Capital auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
4.977
Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?