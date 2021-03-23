DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand 23.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Group-wide property management know-how bundled and depth of service improved

Brand universe to be streamlined as announced

Three supporting pillars: Residential, Commercial, Project Management

More than 1,200 properties, just under 29,000 residential and commercial units, approx. 3.2 million m² of rental space, active in 14 locations

Frankfurt, 23 March 2021. The real estate investment management company Corestate is merging and supplementing its service portfolio in property management and establishing a new fully integrated platform for active property management under the umbrella of its CAPERA Immobilien Service GmbH (Capera) subsidiary. The Corestate subsidiary ATOS Property Management GmbH (Atos), with its range of services focused on commercial properties, will be fully merged into the Capera brand, whose focus to date has been on residential properties. Technical property management and technical asset management will be more closely interlinked in the new project management segment in the future.

Corestate now offers its clients enhanced and expanded property management services. The optimised set-up in this area represents a key element of the new corporate strategy with a clear focus on investors and clients. The renowned Bell Report has repeatedly attested to Capera's market leadership in the residential sector in recent years. The company is now expanding its services at this level to the other asset classes.

"Through the merger of Capera and Atos, we are bringing together the best of both worlds and thereby underscoring the immense importance of property management as a key segment of our holistic product and service offering across the entire life cycle of a property. As announced, we are now streamlining our brand universe and the related internal structures in the right place. This will enable us to act faster and in a more targeted and comprehensive manner for our clients. The new Project Management division will assume an important function here," said René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate.