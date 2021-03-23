Nordex Group continues to grow and increases consolidated sales to EUR 4.65 billion

Guidance for 2021: Group expecting for sales of EUR 4.7 to 5.2 billion and EBITDA margin of 4.0 to 5.5 percent

Strategic goals for 2022 confirmed

Group meets 2020 guidance

Financing measures successfully executed

Comprehensive company program launched to enhance efficiency and profitability

Nordex included in MDAX

Fifth Sustainability Report presented



Hamburg, 23 March 2021. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) successfully remained on its growth trajectory in 2020 despite the adverse market conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company increased its production to around 6 GW and also boosted installations and consolidated sales. The order book for new wind turbines ("Projects" segment") remained at the same good level as in the previous year at EUR 5.3 billion (2019: EUR 5.5 billion).

Guidance for 2021

The Nordex Group anticipates a further rise in sales and operating profit in the current year. Consolidated sales are expected to reach EUR 4.7 to 5.2 billion, with sales likely to be relatively evenly distributed across the year. The Company is aiming for an operating margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA margin) in a range of 4.0 to 5.5 percent. This is likely to increase gradually during the year as low-margin projects come to an end and the more profitable Delta4000 platform gains a greater share of projects. In addition, the Nordex Group currently expects the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business to be reduced from the second quarter onwards. The stabilized supply chain and proven concepts for working effectively and efficiently in all areas of the Company even under pandemic conditions also play an important role.