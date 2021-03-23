 

Roche launches new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions to increase testing efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 07:03  |  47   |   |   

  • With eight new configurations, cobas pro integrated solutions offers labs greater flexibility to ramp up their testing capacity to adapt to evolving testing needs
  • This will allow a greater number of patient samples to be processed faster
  • By consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform, testing efficiency in high-volume labs is increased
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine!
Short
Basispreis 335,75€
Hebel 14,21
Ask 2,01
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 284,36€
Hebel 10,05
Ask 2,84
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Basel, 23 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of eight new configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions, in countries accepting the CE mark. As a result, this analyser can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.1 This makes it the ideal choice for labs seeking greater flexibility in ramping up their testing capacity, to adapt to evolving clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs.

Today, the importance of accurate and timely diagnostic testing can be felt across the globe. Growing testing demands put laboratories under significant pressure to increase their testing volumes and operational efficiency, with fewer resources. At the same time, clinicians and patients rely on accurate and timely results to make informed decisions. To overcome these challenges, labs require reliable diagnostic solutions that ensure simplified testing, allowing for earlier diagnosis and improved patient care.

“We are excited to release eight new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions which have been designed to address the individual needs of healthcare professionals to maximise throughput and efficiency,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “By building on a system with proven reliability and performance, we continue to simplify laboratory operations so that patients can benefit from shorter time to results and faster treatment decisions.”

cobas pro integrated solutions now offers the possibility to add two additional analytical units of cobas c 503 and/or cobas e 801, consolidating up to four analytical units on a single platform and thus serving the needs of high throughput labs.1 Labs can now benefit from eight new configurations, allowing them to better tailor their instrumentation to their individual needs.1 As a result, cobas pro integrated solutions can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, doubling its previous testing capacity.1 Running more tests across a broad range of disease areas including cardiology, oncology and infectious diseases, enables labs to further extend their value for physicians and patients. Furthermore, by consolidating a greater number of samples on a single platform and offering the industry’s broadest clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu of over 230 diagnostic tests, this analyser helps to simplify sample processing and laboratory workflows.2-4

Seite 1 von 5
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche launches new high throughput configurations for cobas pro integrated solutions to increase testing efficiency With eight new configurations, cobas pro integrated solutions offers labs greater flexibility to ramp up their testing capacity to adapt to evolving testing needsThis will allow a greater number of patient samples to be processed fasterBy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Translate Bio Appoints Dr. Rand Sutherland as President
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
New phase III data shows investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19
22.03.21
Genentech Provides Update on Tominersen Program in Manifest Huntington's Disease
22.03.21
Roche provides update on tominersen programme in manifest Huntington’s disease
22.03.21
Bundesregierung: Ausreichend Corona-Tests in Deutschland
22.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Overweight'
22.03.21
UBS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
22.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Roche auf 'Conviction Buy' - Ziel 441 Franken
22.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Roche nach positiven Studiendaten auf 'Neutral'
22.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Buy'
22.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
289
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren