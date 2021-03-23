Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the prospective “Elon” Lithium property that spans over 245 hectares in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres north of the mining town of Val d’Or. The Property is strategically located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord (“North American”) project (formerly Mine Québec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).



The Elon lithium property has excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally. The Property is located in an active lithium exploration/mining area with several lithium projects in the vicinity (Figure 1). There are several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects/mines located approximately 3 km to 20 km from the property such as: Lithium Amérique du Nord (now closed mine Quebec Lithium, which was formerly owned by RB Energy 600m to the south), Authier Lithium (owned by Sayona Mining of Australia located 30 km west), Valor Lithium, Duval Lithium, Lacorne Lithium, International Lithium, Vallee Lithium, and Moly Hill.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75935a6a-2dd3-487b ...

The Mine Quebec Lithium was in operation from 1955 to 1965 and hosts granitic pegmatites at the contact with granodiorite-mafic volcanic rocks. Mineralization consisted of spodumene, beryl, columbo-tantalite, molybdenite, bismuthinite and lepidolite. A new technical report has been produced by Canada Lithium Corporation based on historical data which is not NI 43-101 compliant. The report classified the remaining ore in measured and indicated resources, proven and probable reserves and inferred resources (not NI 43-101 compliant, Stone & Selway, 2009). Authier's deposit is a spodumene-rich pegmatite dyke in a peridotite, itself contained in a volcanic horizon of ultramafic and sedimentary units between two batholiths (Brett & al, 1976). The 2018 updated JORC compliant mineral resource estimate has increased the measured resources, indicated resources and inferred resources (Delendatti et al, 2019).