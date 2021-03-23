 

Hoist Finance's Annual Report 2020 Published

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance's annual report 2020 and the Pillar 3 report are now published on our website. The annual report is available both in an online version and as a downloadable PDF document.

Despite the global turmoil in 2020, Hoist Finance continued to deliver on the strategic agenda set in 2018. There has been significant performance improvements in France and Germany. Germany was also the most active market in terms of portfolio acquisitions in 2020, although the overall acquisition level was low as a result of the pandemic.

Our efforts to be the digital leader of the industry has progressed in 2020, with digital collections increasing across all jurisdictions. The digital collection rate is now at 20 per cent and continues to increase moving into 2021. At the same time, we have introduced nearshoring operations from Romania and continued to expand our share service centre presence in Poland.

Hoist Finance's operating model has been updated to reflect the importance of new asset classes and digital. We have therefore established four business lines: Digital, Contact Centre Operations, Secured Assets and Retail Banking and Business Development (including performing loans).

In 2020, we also launched a new ESG strategy, and we have partnered with ONS Bank in the Netherlands, Team U in Germany and AppJobs in several jurisdictions to help support both individuals and SMEs who have experienced financial difficulty during the pandemic.

Finally, we continue to build on our OneHoist Culture, which has resulted in significantly higher Great Place To Work scores over the last few years, and most of our countries now having received a Great Place To Work certification.

This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, by the below contact person, for publication at 07:30 CET on March 23, 2021.



