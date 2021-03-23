 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 07:35  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL

23.03.2021 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED
NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL

 

Further to the notice released on 16 February 2021 pursuant to which (i) a Proposal, (ii) a first addendum to and amendment of the Proposal ("First Addendum") and (iii) the Proposal as amended by the First Addendum ("First Amended Proposal") were made available, notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors ("Scheme Creditors") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (the "Company"), of a second addendum to and amendment of the First Amended Proposal (the "Second Addendum") and of the availability of (i) the Second Addendum and (ii) the First Amended Proposal as amended by the Second Addendum, together with the annexures thereto (the "Amended Proposal").

1 ACCESSING THE SECOND ADDENDUM AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL


The Second Addendum and the Amended Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, www.steinhoffinternational.com and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

TRANSLATIONS OF THIS NOTICE

(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)ستتم إتاحة نسخة مترجمة من هذا الإشعار بـ "]اللغة العربية["عند الطلب.
Преведена версия на тази декларация при поискване ще бъде достъпна на български език (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).
Prevedena verzija ove Obavijesti bit će dostupna na zahtjev na hrvatski (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).
Přeložená verze tohoto Oznámení bude na vyžádání k dispozici v Čeština (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).
En oversat version af denne meddelelse vil blive gjort tilgængelig efter anmodning på dansk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).
Een vertaalde versie van deze mededeling zal op verzoek beschikbaar worden gesteld in het Nederlands (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Seite 1 von 3
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff International

Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL 23.03.2021 / 07:35 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT PROGRESS
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
19.03.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
04.03.21
Anklagen wegen Bilanzfälschung gegen Ex-Steinhoff-Manager
02.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Nebenwerte-Index SDax wird aufgemischt - Acht Wechsel erwartet
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2020
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
24.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:31 Uhr
67.525
Steinhoff International
01:38 Uhr
179
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
02.02.21
12
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal