 

CTS EVENTIM focused on restart of live culture in 2021 after a year of coronavirus crisis

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report
CTS EVENTIM focused on restart of live culture in 2021 after a year of coronavirus crisis

23.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS EVENTIM focused on restart of live culture in 2021 after a year of coronavirus crisis

  • Cost management, insurance compensation and government grants cushion drop in revenue over the year as a whole
  • Normalised EBITDA at EUR -2.9 million
  • Financial base remains robust: cash and cash equivalents at around EUR 741 million
  • CEO Schulenberg: 'Still superbly positioned for the restart'

Munich, 23 March 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is focusing on culture and live events restarting in 2021 after a year of coronavirus crisis that began in 2020. 'With our full-scale cost management from the very beginning of the crisis and thanks to our prudent economic management in the years before, we see ourselves as superbly positioned when live shows return to concert halls and our business revives', said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, the CEO of CTS EVENTIM, when presenting the figures for the 2020 financial year. 'In view of the increasing availability of vaccines and rapid tests, and the progress of vaccination campaigns, there are good prospects that our industry can start getting back to normal over the next few months.'

The figures show that Group revenue in 2020 fell 82.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 256.8 million (2019: EUR 1.443 billion). Normalised EBITDA came in at EUR -2.9 million (2019: EUR 286.5 million), the result of rigorous cutbacks, income from insurance compensation and government grants to cover payroll and overhead costs, also and especially in countries outside Germany. Group revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, at EUR 28.1 million (Q4/2019: EUR 368.6 million), were 92.4 percent lower year-on-year. Normalised EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.8 million (Q4/2019: EUR 109.5 million).

