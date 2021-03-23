INDUS Holding AG: INDUS acquires hidden champion in growing construction industry

Solid financial year 2020 in line with expectations

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.80 at prior year level

Noticeable recovery expected in transition year 2021; good start to the year

Bergisch Gladbach, 23 March 2021 - INDUS Holding AG, a German exchange-listed company, will acquire 70 percent of the shares in WIRUS Fenster GmbH & Co. KG (WIRUS) headquartered in Rietberg-Mastholte in the district of Gütersloh. Employing some 245 people, the highly profitable window manufacturer generated sales revenues of approx. EUR 56 million in 2020. The WIRUS product range comprises plastic and aluminum windows, sliding, front and side entrance doors as well as privacy shields and sun protection systems. Following the latest acquisitions of JST and WIRUS, INDUS now has 48 investments in its portfolio.

"The general conditions for attractive acquisitions have improved noticeably," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of the INDUS Group. "By making the second acquisition within the past four months, we clearly underline our growth ambitions." WIRUS complements the INDUS portfolio in the Construction/Infrastructure segment. There is still good potential for growth in the construction industry. "With an above-average level of digitalization in sales, production and logistics as well as strong growth, WIRUS embodies the hidden champion we are looking for in our portfolio," says Dr. Schmidt. "Lean manufacturing, just-in-time delivery without intermediate storage and the networking of the complete supply chain via the ERP system make the organization of WIRUS so efficient." Christoph Ruoff, Managing Director and principal owner since 2002, will stay at the company's helm as Managing Director. The Ruoff family will continue to hold 30 percent of the shares in WIRUS. The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.