                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.5822 £    23.1962
Estimated MTD return      0.92 %      0.82 %
Estimated YTD return      2.49 %      1.88 %
Estimated ITD return    165.82 %    131.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.30 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.87 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.40%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

