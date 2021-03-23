The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.5822 £ 23.1962 Estimated MTD return 0.92 % 0.82 % Estimated YTD return 2.49 % 1.88 % Estimated ITD return 165.82 % 131.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.87 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.40%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A