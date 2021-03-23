 

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS notice calling the annual general meeting of shareholders

The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036; seat Tallinn, A. Lauteri 5) calls an annual general meeting of shareholders on 15 April 2021 at 10:00.

Venue of the general meeting: Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia second floor conference centre hall “Alfa 3”, address Tallinn, Liivalaia 33.

The registration of participants of the general meeting starts at 09:00 on 15 April 2021 at the venue of the meeting. The registration ends at 10:00. If possible, we request that all shareholders arrive in time considering the time required to register the participants of the meeting.
The list of shareholders who shall be entitled to participate in the annual general meeting shall be fixed seven days prior to the date of the general meeting, i.e., on 08 April 2021 as at the end of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities.

Measures to prevent the spread of the virus
In order to protect the health of all shareholders and participants in the general meeting, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS asks the shareholders, if possible, to participate in the general by appointing a proxy or vote on the items on the agenda of the general meeting using electronic means prior to the meeting and watch the general meeting by video transmission. This way, you can vote as you wish, while avoiding gathering in one room with many other people and reducing the risk of getting a disease. We recommend you appoint Viljar Arakas, a member of the Management Board of the fund, as the proxy, whom you can give precise instructions to vote on your behalf on each agenda item. In case a shareholder wishes to use the template of power of attorney upon appointment of a representative, the respective template is available on the webpage of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/.  
The persons who have signs of illness will not be allowed to attend the meeting. The shareholders participating in the general meeting in person must follow the instructions and orders given for the protection of the health of the participants.

Electronic voting of draft resolutions
Shareholders may vote electronically on the items on the agenda before the general meeting is held in accordance with the following procedure:

  1. The electronic vote must be sent to the address koosolek@eften.ee not later than on 14 March at 16:00. The shareholder has the right to change or cancel the vote given or submit objections not later than indicated in the previous sentence.
  2. The shareholder's vote must be given on the respective form available on the fund's website https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/ and must be digitally signed.
  3. In case the shareholder is represented at the general meeting by a representative, a digitally signed power of attorney certifying the right of representation must be submitted to the e-mail address koosolek@eften.ee together with the electronic vote or before submitting the electronic vote.
  4. Shareholders who have voted no later than 14.04.2021 at 16.00 shall be deemed to have taken part in the general meeting and the votes represented by the shareholders’ shares shall be accounted as part of the quorum of the general meeting, unless otherwise provided by law.

Pursuant to the resolution of the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, the annual general meeting will have the following agenda together with proposals of the Supervisory Board to the shareholders:

