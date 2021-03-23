Viscom AG achieves annual forecast for 2020 in difficult market environment

Incoming orders: € 64,561 thousand (previous year: € 79,525 thousand)

Revenue: € 61,562 thousand (previous year: € 88,556 thousand)

EBIT: € -5,979 thousand (previous year: € 4,017 thousand)

Hanover, 23 March 2021 - Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, had its economic activities severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 financial year. The impact of the pandemic on operating activities at Viscom AG, especially in the automotive sector, caused the management to adjust Viscom AG's forecast for the year in early November 2020. Despite achieving this lower stated revenue and profit target for 2020, the company crossed the finish line with a substantial loss. Cumulative sales amounted to € 61.6 million (previous year: € 88.6 million) and is therefore 30.5 % below the figure of the previous year. Operating profit fell to € -6.0 million (previous year: € 4.0 million). The main reasons for the change as against the previous year were the lack of total operating revenue and a smaller decline in staff costs. In contrast, other operating income increased in the period under review.

Due to the negative result at the AG and the Group, the company will not pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year to its shareholders.

Viscom customers and suppliers' production chains gained increasing momentum during the second half of 2020 and customer enquiries also started to increase again. Business at Viscom AG recovered following the sudden collapse in the first half of 2020 and rallied strongly at the end of the year. Incoming orders in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to € 16,788 thousand and were already up by around 79 % on the previous quarter (€ 9,376 thousand). The fourth quarter of 2020 saw incoming orders exceed the previous quarter by some 34 % to reach € 22,469 thousand. Cumulatively, orders totalling € 64,561 thousand (previous year: € 79,525 thousand) were received in the 2020 financial year.