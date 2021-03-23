The demand in the personnel services segment collapsed dramatically with the start of the lockdown in March. The low point was reached by the middle of the year. Subsequently, the markets recovered steadily in the course of the second half of the year. However, the pre-crisis level has not yet been reached again. At Amadeus FiRe, the order backlog in temporary staffing was at its peak almost 30 percent below the previous year. Permanent Placement sales fell sharply in the second and third quarters due to a drop in demand and difficulties to conduct face-to-face interviews essential for the decision-making process. In the fourth quarter, though, sales were only marginally below the previous year's level.

Frankfurt/Main, March 23, 2021. The Amadeus FiRe Group confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020. In 2020, the markets for personnel services and training in Germany were also significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The training segment had to cope with the cancellation of courses held in presence and with the shortfall in business with corporate clients. The demand for publicly subsidised training reacted anti-cyclically with rising unemployment and increased accordingly. At the same time, there was a counter-effect: the increasing number of potential training participants was confronted with a pandemic-related overload of the authorities and, as a result, an inhibited processing and issuing of training vouchers. Overall, training services experienced a significant digitalisation boost. With COMCAVE's fully digital training concept, the Amadeus FiRe Group was in an excellent starting position.

In fiscal year 2020, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 280.2m (previous year: EUR 233.1m), an increase of 20.2 percent. This was mainly due to the first-time inclusion of COMCAVE and GFN sales of EUR 66.8m within the training segment following the acquisition of these companies, while organic revenue declined by EUR 19.7m as a result of the pandemic.

Gross profit increased by 23.6 percent from EUR 110.6m to EUR 136.7m. The main reason for this is the inorganic increase in gross profit, while the organic gross profit declined by 8.8 percent due to the pandemic. The gross profit margin rose year-on-year by 1.4 percentage points to 48.8 percent due to the increased share of the structurally higher-margin training segment and despite newly included PPA depreciation. The operating gross profit margin without PPA depreciation was 51.1 percent.