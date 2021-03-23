 

Amadeus FiRe AG Final figures for fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 07:50  |  60   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 23.03.2021 / 07:50

Frankfurt/Main, March 23, 2021. The Amadeus FiRe Group confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020. In 2020, the markets for personnel services and training in Germany were also significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand in the personnel services segment collapsed dramatically with the start of the lockdown in March. The low point was reached by the middle of the year. Subsequently, the markets recovered steadily in the course of the second half of the year. However, the pre-crisis level has not yet been reached again. At Amadeus FiRe, the order backlog in temporary staffing was at its peak almost 30 percent below the previous year. Permanent Placement sales fell sharply in the second and third quarters due to a drop in demand and difficulties to conduct face-to-face interviews essential for the decision-making process. In the fourth quarter, though, sales were only marginally below the previous year's level.

The training segment had to cope with the cancellation of courses held in presence and with the shortfall in business with corporate clients. The demand for publicly subsidised training reacted anti-cyclically with rising unemployment and increased accordingly. At the same time, there was a counter-effect: the increasing number of potential training participants was confronted with a pandemic-related overload of the authorities and, as a result, an inhibited processing and issuing of training vouchers. Overall, training services experienced a significant digitalisation boost. With COMCAVE's fully digital training concept, the Amadeus FiRe Group was in an excellent starting position.

In fiscal year 2020, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 280.2m (previous year: EUR 233.1m), an increase of 20.2 percent. This was mainly due to the first-time inclusion of COMCAVE and GFN sales of EUR 66.8m within the training segment following the acquisition of these companies, while organic revenue declined by EUR 19.7m as a result of the pandemic.

Gross profit increased by 23.6 percent from EUR 110.6m to EUR 136.7m. The main reason for this is the inorganic increase in gross profit, while the organic gross profit declined by 8.8 percent due to the pandemic. The gross profit margin rose year-on-year by 1.4 percentage points to 48.8 percent due to the increased share of the structurally higher-margin training segment and despite newly included PPA depreciation. The operating gross profit margin without PPA depreciation was 51.1 percent.

Seite 1 von 4
Amadeus FiRe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Amadeus FiRe - Ressource Mensch und Verstand
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amadeus FiRe AG Final figures for fiscal year 2020 DGAP-Media / 23.03.2021 / 07:50 Frankfurt/Main, March 23, 2021. The Amadeus FiRe Group confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020. In 2020, the markets for personnel services and training in Germany were also significantly impacted by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:23 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Verlängerter Lockdown belastet den Dax etwas
07:50 Uhr
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
11.03.21
Ende des Lockdowns in Sicht: 3 Aktien für die Zeit nach dem Lockdown: "Erhebliches Kurspotenzial" bei Fraport, Sixt und Amadeus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
179
Amadeus FiRe - Ressource Mensch und Verstand