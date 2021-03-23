Air Liquide Announces Ambitious ESG Objectives to ACT for a Sustainable Future

In line with its growth trajectory, and with performance and sustainability at the core of its strategy, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) presents new ESG objectives to ACT for a Sustainable future.

- the Abatement of CO 2 emissions for a LOW-CARBON society,

- Care for patients and

- Trust as the base to engage with employees, and to build a best in class governance.

ABATEMENT of CO 2 emissions

In full support of the 2015 Paris agreement, the Group’s commitments address the urgency of climate change and energy transition, targeting CARBON NEUTRALITY by 2050 with key intermediary milestones in 2025 and 2035:

to start REDUCING its ABSOLUTE CO 2 emissions around 2025

to reach a 33% DECREASE of its Scope 1 & 2 CO 2 emissions by 20351 compared to 2020

Within this context, the Group also maintains its existing objective to reduce by -30% its carbon intensity in kg CO 2 /€ Ebitda2 in 2025, compared to 2015.

To decarbonize its assets, Air Liquide will leverage on capturing CO 2 , accelerating low-carbon hydrogen production through electrolysis or by using renewable feedstock such as biomethane. With regards to indirect emissions, we will focus on increasing energy efficiency and low carbon electricity consumption.

Air Liquide will also deploy a broad range of low-carbon solutions for its clients to help them decrease their CO 2 footprint. This includes low-carbon gases offering, accompanying customers in industrial process transformation, recognized carbon capture expertise, as well as an asset takeover strategy with an objective to decarbonize them.

This plan also includes an acceleration in HYDROGEN development, to at least triple its turnover in order to reach more than 6 billion euros by 2035. The Group will reach that goal by investing approximately 8 billion euros in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain and by contributing to the development of a low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem for the industry and clean mobility. By 2030, Air Liquide aims at bringing its total electrolysis capacity to 3 GW3.

CARE for patients

As a major global player in HEALTHCARE, the Group wants to go one step further and to reinforce its societal contribution by improving the quality of life of chronic patients at home in mature economies and by facilitating access to medical oxygen for rural communities in low and middle income countries.