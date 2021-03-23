 

Baker Hughes and Horisont Energi Sign MoU for Groundbreaking Offshore Barents Sea Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Horisont Energi AS (EURONEXT:HRGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Polaris carbon storage project off the northern coast of Norway. Under the agreement, the two companies will explore the development and integration of technologies to minimize the carbon footprint, cost and delivery time of carbon capture, transport and storage (CCTS). This agreement further reinforces Baker Hughes’ and Horisont Energi’s own commitments to decarbonizing the energy industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005357/en/

Horisont Energi's Polaris offshore carbon storage facility is part of its “Barents Blue” project, which is the first global and full-scale carbon neutral “blue” ammonia production plant. The Polaris project is expected to have a total carbon storage capacity in excess of 100 million tons, which is equivalent to twice Norway’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Currently at the concept phase, the facility is expected to enter the construction phase in the second half of 2022. As part of its overall goals, Polaris aims to have the lowest carbon storage cost globally, paving the way for profitable CCTS facilities that are not reliant on government support schemes.

“The global carbon technology market is emerging for carbon storage and utilization,” said Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi. “With Baker Hughes, we will scale solutions across the carbon value chain to accelerate the decarbonization of the energy industry. Our complementary competencies allow for a strategic partnership for scalable, energy-efficient and flexible technology solutions.”

“Baker Hughes has a broad and established portfolio of CCTS technology and proven expertise in executing some of the North Sea’s most complex offshore projects,” said Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes. “We are proud to be partnering with Horisont Energi for new energy frontiers, taking the Polaris carbon storage project from concept to reality.”

In addition to collaborating for the Polaris offshore carbon storage facility, Baker Hughes and Horisont Energi will also work together to develop processes and technologies across the carbon capture value chain, including:

  • Reduction of carbon footprint in the well construction and subsea segments
  • High-efficiency turbomachinery technology including compressors and turbines for syngas, steam, CO2 and air
  • Low- to zero-emissions power and heat generation for clean ammonia plants
  • Development of pre-front-end engineering and design (FEED) and FEED activities to prepare for project execution of offshore carbon storage assets
  • Life-of-field service model for the life cycle of carbon storage projects, including site selection, drilling, and power to subsea infrastructure

About Horisont Energi:

Horisont Energi (EURONEXT:HRGI) is a Norwegian carbon tech start-up focusing on carbon sequestration and production of carbon neutral hydrogen and ammonia. The company is developing production plants for these products ashore with the carbon sequestration infrastructure on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company is also commercializing carbon sequestration for the European market.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes and Horisont Energi Sign MoU for Groundbreaking Offshore Barents Sea Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Project Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Horisont Energi AS (EURONEXT:HRGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Polaris carbon storage project off the northern coast of Norway. Under the agreement, the two companies will explore the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Liberty TripAdvisor Announces Agreement to Repurchase Portion of Preferred Shares From Certares
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baker Hughes Company - BKR
08.03.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Baker Hughes Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.03.21
BAKER HUGHES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Baker Hughes Company on Behalf of Baker Hughes Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Baker Hughes Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Baker Hughes Company Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – BKR
04.03.21
Baker Hughes und C3 AI veröffentlichen die BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization-Anwendung für die Bedarfsplanung und Produktionsplanung
03.03.21
Baker Hughes & C3 AI Release BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization Application for Demand Planning & Manufacturing Production Scheduling
03.03.21
Baker Hughes & C3 AI Release BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization Application for Demand Planning & Manufacturing Production Scheduling
02.03.21
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling solutions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
44
Baker Hughes