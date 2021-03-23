 

Aspocomp has published its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2020

Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, March 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.


 Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2020.

The Annual Report contains Aspocomp’s Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors and Auditor’s Report for 2020. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. The Annual Report including official audited Financial Statements in Finnish and the attached English translation are also available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/annual report.

In addition to the official audited Financial Statements, Aspocomp's Annual Report in Finnish has also been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML) file on a voluntary basis. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The ESEF format Annual Report in Finnish is attached to this release as an XHTML file.

Further, Aspocomp’s Corporate Governance Statement 2020 has been published. The attached document is also available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/governance.


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


