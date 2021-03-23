Evelo Biosciences & Abdul Latif Jameel Health Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop & Commercialize Novel Therapy EDP1815 for Inflammatory Diseases & COVID-19 in Select Developing Markets Serving 1.7 Billion People

-- Combines Evelo’s leadership in inflammatory diseases and Abdul Latif Jameel’s regional distribution expertise --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, and Abdul Latif Jameel Health, a company focused on accelerating access to affordable modern medical care while addressing unmet medical needs in developing markets around the world, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize Evelo’s lead inflammation product candidate EDP1815 in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.



EDP1815 is an investigational oral medicine being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Evelo recently reported positive Phase 1b data for EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis. The Company is also conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for EDP1815 in psoriasis, as well as two trials in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Data from Phase 1b clinical trials of EDP1815 suggests its potential to be a safe, efficacious, oral, affordable, and room-temperature stable medicine that may be useful to treat patients worldwide at all stages of inflammatory disease.

Together, Evelo and Abdul Latif Jameel Health will work to address the significant disparity in access to medical care in the fastest-growing populations and growth economies of the developing world. Africa’s population is projected to reach 1.7 billion by 2030 and 2.5 billion by 2050, with annual spending on the continent expected to reach US $6.66 trillion by 2030, spurring growing markets in sectors including healthcare.1,2



However, significant unmet need remains, and in certain areas, the availability of selected medicines is as low as 21% in the public, and 22% in the private, sector for some sub-Saharan African countries.2 Similarly, with the population of the Middle East and North Africa currently over 456 million,2 only an average of 61% of the population in the Arab region can easily access health services, but this rate varies significantly between countries.3