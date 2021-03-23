Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

23 March 2021

Offer for Subscription Closed

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc is very pleased to announce that offer for subscription which launched on 16 February 2021 has reached capacity of £20 million (being £5m plus the overallotment facility of £15 million) and no further applications will now be accepted.

Shares in respect of applications for the 2020/21 tax year are expected to be allotted on or around 3 April 2021. Shares in respect of applications for the 2021/22 tax year are expected to be allotted shortly after 6 April 2021.