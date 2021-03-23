 

Teleste Corporation Managers' Transactions - Harju

TELESTE CORPORATION   MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23.3.2021 at 09:00 EET


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Harju, Esa

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210318103309_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction:

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,151 Unit price:  N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,151 Volume weighted average price:  N/A


TELESTE CORPORATION


Additional information:
SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.teleste.com


