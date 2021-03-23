 

IRRAS to Present at Redeye

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that company management will present at the Swedish Investment Bank Redeye on March 30 at 4:00 pm-5:00pm CET.

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., CEO and Will Martin, President and CCO will present the IRRAS strategy and answer follow up questions. In total the presentation and the Q&A session is estimated to take one hour.

A link with an invitation which will be webcast live is presented below.

https://www.redeye.se/events/806966/strategy-update-irras

The presentation will also be made available on www.irras.com.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.  

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com. 

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.
CEO
ir@irras.com   

Europe

Sabina Berlin
CFO
+46 73 951 95 02
sabina.berlin@irras.com 

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on March 23, 2021 at 08:00 (CET).

