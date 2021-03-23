 

Aino Health AB (publ) Aino Health signs agreement with DHL Supply Chain in Sweden for the SaaS solution HealthManager

Stockholm March 23: Aino Health announces today that they have signed an agreement for the SaaS solution HealthManager with DHL Supply Chain Sweden AB regarding a pilot project for two chosen locations. The project will start during the first quarter of 2021.

By implementing Aino HealthManager, DHL wants to create long-term support for their managers for handling sickness-related absences among the personnel, as well as enabling proactive valuable dialogues between the managers and employees where the managers have large possibilities to improve the wellbeing and engagement among the personnel.  
  
” We look forward to starting to using HealthManager as additional support for our managers to increase the wellbeing of our personnel. After seeing how HealthManager works and what data we can get from the analytics part, we are very impressed and sure that we will have good cooperation with Aino Health.”, says Eija Komulainen, Head of HR.

” We are very happy and proud to welcome DHL as a customer. We look forward to together with DHL increase their personnel’s’ wellbeing and engagement”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health. 

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement. 

DHL – The logistics company for the world
 DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences, and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
 DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About Aino Health (publ) 
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. 


