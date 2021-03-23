 

CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 08:30  |  45   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 23 March 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (EET) in Helsinki, Finland. It will not be possible to participate in the meeting at the meeting venue, but participation will take place in a manner described in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021.

A pre-recorded AGM CEO presentation is available at www.cargotec.com/agm. In addition, Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen will after the AGM hold a presentation to the shareholders participating in the AGM video stream. The presentation material is available at www.cargotec.com/agm. A video recording of the presentation is available at the same address within the coming days.

Presentations focus on Cargotec’s financial results in 2020, Konecranes merger, Cargotec’s path to be a 1.5 degree company, and sustainability as a business opportunity. Presentations do not include any material new information.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021 CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET) CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021 Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 23 March 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (EET) in Helsinki, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
11.03.21
MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
09.03.21
Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
08.03.21
Kalmar’s RTG and Mobile Equipment Solutions to form the backbone of Vientiane Logistics Park’s new Dry Port in Laos
26.02.21
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 26.2.2021
25.02.21
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.2.2021
24.02.21
Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
24.02.21
Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
23.02.21
Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements