Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for 2020

Heliad generated net income of EUR 16 million in the 2020 financial year in accordance with HGB accounting standards (PY: EUR -3.9 million), which represents a positive change of around EUR 20 million compared to the same period of the previous year. This very good result was achieved in particular through a partial sale of the shareholding in the listed flatexDEGIRO AG (formerly flatex AG) as well as the total sale of the shares in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH.

At EUR 57.3 million, net profit for the period in accordance with IFRS accounting standards was EUR 46 million higher than in the previous year (EUR 11.3 million). The revaluation of the listed shares in flatexDEGIRO AG, which developed positively by +159% in the fiscal year, contributed significantly to the very good result for the period.

As of December 31, 2020, Heliad had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 24.5 million (PY: EUR 1.2 million). The company's equity according to IFRS amounts to EUR 129.9 million (PY: EUR 72.7 million) and reaches an equity ratio of 98.9% (previous year: 99.2%).

Heliad's net asset value as of 31.12.2020 amounts to EUR 13.28 / share (PY: EUR 7.39) and has thus developed very positively by EUR 5.89 / share.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

