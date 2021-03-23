 

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for 2020

23.03.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Significant increase in annual earnings according to HGB and IFRS
  • NAV increase +80%

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5, HPBK.GR) today publishes its figures for the 2020 financial year.

Heliad generated net income of EUR 16 million in the 2020 financial year in accordance with HGB accounting standards (PY: EUR -3.9 million), which represents a positive change of around EUR 20 million compared to the same period of the previous year. This very good result was achieved in particular through a partial sale of the shareholding in the listed flatexDEGIRO AG (formerly flatex AG) as well as the total sale of the shares in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH.

At EUR 57.3 million, net profit for the period in accordance with IFRS accounting standards was EUR 46 million higher than in the previous year (EUR 11.3 million). The revaluation of the listed shares in flatexDEGIRO AG, which developed positively by +159% in the fiscal year, contributed significantly to the very good result for the period.

As of December 31, 2020, Heliad had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 24.5 million (PY: EUR 1.2 million). The company's equity according to IFRS amounts to EUR 129.9 million (PY: EUR 72.7 million) and reaches an equity ratio of 98.9% (previous year: 99.2%).

Heliad's net asset value as of 31.12.2020 amounts to EUR 13.28 / share (PY: EUR 7.39) and has thus developed very positively by EUR 5.89 / share.

The complete annual report is published at www.heliad.com in the Investor Relations section.


About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

Further information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com
 

Contact
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com


23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/M.
Germany
Phone: +49-69-719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11
E-mail: info@heliad.com
Internet: www.heliad.com
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177396

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177396  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177396&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHeliad Equity Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for 2020 DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for 2020 23.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
2.561
Heliad nach der Kapitalmaßnahme
02.02.21
7
Heliad Equity Partners: Flatex-Beteiligung prägt die Zahlen für 2020