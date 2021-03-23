DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results FinLab AG: FinLab publishes 2020 annual financial report 23.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FinLab has developed positively in the past fiscal year. A total result of EUR 25.8 million (PY: EUR 36.6 million) and a net result for the period of EUR 6.1 million (PY: EUR 39.5 million) were achieved in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). According to the German Commercial Code (HGB), the company achieved a net income of EUR 0.3 million (PY: EUR -1.5 million).

FinLab's net asset value (NAV) per share increased from EUR 27.12/share to EUR 32.02/share as of the balance sheet date. The equity of the company according to IFRS amounts to EUR 168.6 million (PY: EUR 142.8 million). The stable equity ratio is 97.4% (PY: 97.9%). As of the balance sheet date, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 6.1 million (PY: EUR 6.8 million).

After more than ten years of service, Dr. Friedrich Schmitz resigned from the Supervisory Board of FinLab AG for personal reasons. Mr. Herbert Seuling has succeeded him by court appointment as of March 16, 2021. FinLab looks forward to working with Mr. Seuling and would like to thank Dr. Schmitz for his many years of support and commitment to FinLab AG.

The Annual Financial Report 2020 will be published at www.FinLab.de in the Investor Relations section.



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



Press contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

www.finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0

23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177394

End of News DGAP News Service

1177394 23.03.2021