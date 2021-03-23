init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021

In the period from 15 to 19 March 2021, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 7,631 treasury shares at a value of EUR 257,014.39.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 8 March 2021. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:

Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com

