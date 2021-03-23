 

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 09:04  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021

23.03.2021 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 15 to 19 March 2021, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 7,631 treasury shares at a value of EUR 257,014.39.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 8 March 2021. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177437

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177437  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177437&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetinit innovation in traffic systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021 DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021 23.03.2021 / 09:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 15. März bis 19. März 2021 (deutsch)
09:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 15. März bis 19. März 2021
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021 (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021
10.03.21
init innovation hebt die Dividende an
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der Dividende auf 0,55 Euro pro Aktie vor (Vorjahr: 0,40 Euro) (deutsch)
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der Dividende auf 0,55 Euro pro Aktie vor (Vorjahr: 0,40 Euro)
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.40)
08.03.21
init: Viele Möglichkeiten nach dem Rückkauf

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
2.238
Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround