 

RECORDATI POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III LINC 4 STUDY PRESENTED AT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING REINFORCE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) IN CUSHING’S DISEASE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 09:00  |  47   |   |   

RECORDATI:  POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III LINC 4 STUDY PRESENTED AT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING REINFORCE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) IN CUSHING’S DISEASE

 

Statistically significant results from the pivotal Phase III LINC 4 study demonstrate that Isturisa (osilodrostat) provides rapid and sustained normalisation of mean urinary free cortisol levels in the majority of patients. These data provide further evidence of the benefits of Isturisa as an effective and well-tolerated oral treatment option for patients with Cushing’s disease.

Milan, 23 March 2021 – Recordati Rare Diseases announces that positive results from the Phase III LINC 4 study of Isturisa were presented on March 22 at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting.  1

 

Results from LINC 4, the first Phase III study in patients with Cushing’s disease to include an upfront, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled period, demonstrated that Isturisa provided rapid and sustained normalisation of mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) levels.  1

Normalising mUFC levels represents an important treatment goal that can potentially reduce morbidity, improve quality of life and restore the life expectancy of patients with Cushing’s disease towards that of the general population.  2

The Phase III LINC 4 study enrolled adult patients with persistent, recurrent or de novo Cushing’s disease who had mUFC >1.3 x upper limit of normal (ULN). Seventy-three patients received randomised treatment with Isturisa or placebo (2:1) during the initial 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled period; 48 patients were included in the Isturisa arm and 25 patients in the placebo arm. All patients received open-label Isturisa after week 12 until the end of the core study (week 48). 

The primary endpoint of the LINC 4 study was met: a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved normal mUFC levels with Isturisa than with placebo at the end of the initial 12­week placebo-controlled phase (77% vs 8%; P<0.0001). Median time to first controlled mUFC response (mUFC ≤ULN) was 35 days.

The key secondary endpoint was also met, with the majority (81%) of patients having normal mUFC levels at week 36. The rapid and sustained reductions in mUFC levels were accompanied by improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic-related parameters, including systolic and diastolic blood pressure and glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) at both week 12 and the end of the core study.

Seite 1 von 5
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RECORDATI POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III LINC 4 STUDY PRESENTED AT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING REINFORCE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) IN CUSHING’S DISEASE RECORDATI:  POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III LINC 4 STUDY PRESENTED AT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING REINFORCE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) IN CUSHING’S DISEASE   Statistically significant results from the pivotal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Recordati Rare Diseases: Positive Ergebnisse aus der Phase-III-Studie LINC 4, die heute auf der Jahrestagung der Endocrine Society vorgelegt wurden, bestärken die Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit von Isturisa (Osilodrostat) bei Morbus Cushing
22.02.21
RECORDATI: PRELIMINARY 2020 RESULTS CONFIRM CONTINUED GROWTH OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME. EBITDA +4.7% AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME +7.3%.