RECORDATI : POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III LINC 4 STUDY PRESENTED AT THE ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING REINFORCE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) IN CUSHING’S DISEASE

Statistically significant results from the pivotal Phase III LINC 4 study demonstrate that Isturisa (osilodrostat) provides rapid and sustained normalisation of mean urinary free cortisol levels in the majority of patients. These data provide further evidence of the benefits of Isturisa as an effective and well-tolerated oral treatment option for patients with Cushing’s disease.

Milan, 23 March 2021 – Recordati Rare Diseases announces that positive results from the Phase III LINC 4 study of Isturisa were presented on March 22 at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting. 1

Results from LINC 4, the first Phase III study in patients with Cushing’s disease to include an upfront, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled period, demonstrated that Isturisa provided rapid and sustained normalisation of mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) levels. 1

Normalising mUFC levels represents an important treatment goal that can potentially reduce morbidity, improve quality of life and restore the life expectancy of patients with Cushing’s disease towards that of the general population. 2

The Phase III LINC 4 study enrolled adult patients with persistent, recurrent or de novo Cushing’s disease who had mUFC >1.3 x upper limit of normal (ULN). Seventy-three patients received randomised treatment with Isturisa or placebo (2:1) during the initial 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled period; 48 patients were included in the Isturisa arm and 25 patients in the placebo arm. All patients received open-label Isturisa after week 12 until the end of the core study (week 48).

The primary endpoint of the LINC 4 study was met: a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved normal mUFC levels with Isturisa than with placebo at the end of the initial 12­week placebo-controlled phase (77% vs 8%; P<0.0001). Median time to first controlled mUFC response (mUFC ≤ULN) was 35 days.

The key secondary endpoint was also met, with the majority (81%) of patients having normal mUFC levels at week 36. The rapid and sustained reductions in mUFC levels were accompanied by improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic-related parameters, including systolic and diastolic blood pressure and glycated haemoglobin (HbA 1c ) at both week 12 and the end of the core study.