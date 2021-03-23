TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market

The OTCQX market differs from the OTCQB market in that it is intended for established firms, as opposed to early-stage firms. Issuers on the OTCQX market are held to more stringent reporting and disclosure standards, and require a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The OTCM regulations specifically exclude penny stocks, shells, and companies in bankruptcy from the OTCQX market. The Company believes that this upgrade reflects the progress it has made to date in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry as it has launched its flagship product at retail in Ohio, as well as through online channels across the United States.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT ”) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTCM”), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, has confirmed that the Company has officially been upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) to the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”), the highest tier of OTCM’s markets.

The Company has also engaged professional advisory firms to prepare for a potential future application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ market.

A complete overview of OTCQX rules for international companies can be accessed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQX_Rules_for_International_Compani ...

This upgrade is only applicable to U.S. markets and does not represent a material change to the Company or its business activities.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “TAAT was upgraded to the OTCQB market less than six months ago, and I consider it a wonderful accomplishment for us to have ascended to the OTCQX market so promptly. Our team and valued partners have worked hard for us to build market share, maintain positive relations with our investors, and form a strong reputation in the capital markets. With greater visibility afforded to investors through the mandated disclosure requirements of the OTCQX market, we anticipate that this upgrade could strengthen existing confidence in TAAT had by retail and institutional investors alike. We predict that with sustained performance in our first full calendar year of operations, TAAT can be favourably positioned to advance from the OTCQX market to NASDAQ in the United States in the near term, and we have engaged professional advisory firms to undertake preliminary steps in advance of potentially filing an application to do so.”