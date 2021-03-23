 

Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 09:00  |  25   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
23 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aktia has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2020. The report is available at www.aktia.com/en/annual-and-sustainability-report2020. The Annual and Sustainability Report comprises Aktia's business review, the corporate responsibility report, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements for 2020, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s non-financial report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia’s Capital and Risk Management Report 2020 and Remuneration Report 2020 for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc have also been published at the same time. All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com.
The Annual and Sustainability Report, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Remuneration Report are also attached to this release.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com 

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Attachments


Aktia Pankki (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published Aktia Bank PlcStock Exchange Release23 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published Aktia has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2020. The report is available at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
19.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
18.03.21
Aktia the best fund house in Morningstar’s comparison
16.03.21
A change in Aktia’s Executive Committee
12.03.21
Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession
10.03.21
Aktia acquires the wealth management operations of Taaleri and companies initiate co-operation supporting the strategy of both parties
05.03.21
Notice to Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual General Meeting 2021
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson