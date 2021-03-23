 

38.3% CAGR Forecasted in SLAM Technology Market Between 2020 and 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 09:30  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, the deployment of the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is set to rise at an explosive CAGR of 38.3% between 2020 and 2030. As a result, the global SLAM technology market size will grow from $152.2 million in 2019 to $3,775.3 million by 2030. While the predominant applications of drones have been surveillance, reconnaissance, location mapping, and intruder detection, their adoption is also rising for crop spraying, livestock monitoring, geomagnetic surveys, pedestrian traffic monitoring, aircraft maintenance, and filmmaking.

P&S Intelligence Logo

This is impacting the SLAM technology market positively, as SLAM is one of the key technologies required for drones to function. For path planning, for navigation, and accurate flight control, UAVs require the simultaneous localization and mapping technology. The technology helps the drone identify itself in an unknown environment, by creating a 3D physical space, as well as avoid collisions with objects nearby.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/slam-technology-marke ...

The COVID-19 situation is ill-affecting the SLAM technology market because the supply of components and the manufacturing of the products that use this technology have stopped. In addition, the interest of the world has shifted to only essential goods, which has brought a slump in the sale of robots and other household appliances with simultaneous localization and mapping capabilities.

In the past, the extended Kalman filter (EKF) category, based on type, held the largest share in the SLAM technology market because the complexity of its algorithms is lower than that of other technologies. In addition, in terms of state variables, EKF offers consistent performance for long durations, which increases its popularity.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on SLAM Technology Market Research Report: By Offering (Two-Dimensional, Three-Dimensional), Type (Extended Kalman Filter, Fast, Graph-Based), Application (Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality, Autonomous Vehicle), End User (Commercial, Military, Agriculture & Forestry, Mining, Automotive, Manufacturing & Logistics, Household Appliance) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/slam-technology-marke ...

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

38.3% CAGR Forecasted in SLAM Technology Market Between 2020 and 2030 P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Due to the increasing sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, the deployment of the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is set to rise at an explosive CAGR of 38.3% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with the repair ...
Crypto Liquidity Platform Black Ocean Opens Customer Whitelist
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
At 11.5% CAGR, Genetic Testing Market Size Expected to Reach 23143.42 Mn by 2027 Says Brandessence ...
New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area