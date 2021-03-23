NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, the deployment of the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is set to rise at an explosive CAGR of 38.3% between 2020 and 2030. As a result, the global SLAM technology market size will grow from $152.2 million in 2019 to $3,775.3 million by 2030. While the predominant applications of drones have been surveillance, reconnaissance, location mapping, and intruder detection, their adoption is also rising for crop spraying, livestock monitoring, geomagnetic surveys, pedestrian traffic monitoring, aircraft maintenance, and filmmaking.

This is impacting the SLAM technology market positively, as SLAM is one of the key technologies required for drones to function. For path planning, for navigation, and accurate flight control, UAVs require the simultaneous localization and mapping technology. The technology helps the drone identify itself in an unknown environment, by creating a 3D physical space, as well as avoid collisions with objects nearby.

The COVID-19 situation is ill-affecting the SLAM technology market because the supply of components and the manufacturing of the products that use this technology have stopped. In addition, the interest of the world has shifted to only essential goods, which has brought a slump in the sale of robots and other household appliances with simultaneous localization and mapping capabilities.

In the past, the extended Kalman filter (EKF) category, based on type, held the largest share in the SLAM technology market because the complexity of its algorithms is lower than that of other technologies. In addition, in terms of state variables, EKF offers consistent performance for long durations, which increases its popularity.

