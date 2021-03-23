DGAP-Adhoc YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales
YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berlin, 23 March 2021 - For the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million according to preliminary figures) with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure and an operating result (EBITDA)* of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures).
The company's net profit is expected to be between EUR 0.8 million and EUR 1.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.3 million according to preliminary figures).
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the first half of 2020 on page 9 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com
23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1177356
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1177356 23-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare