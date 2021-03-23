 

DGAP-Adhoc YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

Berlin, 23 March 2021 - For the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million according to preliminary figures) with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure and an operating result (EBITDA)* of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures).

The company's net profit is expected to be between EUR 0.8 million and EUR 1.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.3 million according to preliminary figures).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

