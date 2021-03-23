 

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                                                                    23 March 2021
                                                                                                                   Announcement no. 34/2021

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held on 23 March 2021. The directors’ report was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Niels Erik Jakobsen, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Per Skovhus and Peter Schleidt to the Supervisory Board.

Ernst & Young was reelected as auditors of the company.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Niels Erik Jakobsen was appointed as Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as Deputy Chairman.

Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO




