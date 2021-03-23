NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 23 March 2021

Announcement no. 34/2021

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held on 23 March 2021. The directors’ report was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Niels Erik Jakobsen, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Per Skovhus and Peter Schleidt to the Supervisory Board.

Ernst & Young was reelected as auditors of the company.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Niels Erik Jakobsen was appointed as Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as Deputy Chairman.

