 

Eezy Plc Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 09:30  |  24   |   |   

EEZY PLC  --  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  --  23 MARCH 2021 AT 10.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 22 March 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 30 % on 22 March 2021. 

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.40% 0 29.40% 24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)       -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000322326 7 304 881 0 29.40% 0
SUBTOTAL A 7 304 881 29.40%

The holdings of NoHo Partners Plc in Eezy Plc were 30.27% on 9 September 2020 when trading of Eezy Plc began on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market.


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913





